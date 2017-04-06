TPD Locates Woman Wanted For Questioning In Man's Murder

The Tulsa Police Department has made contact with a woman they say was seen with a murder victim around the time of his death, Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker said.

TPD sent out a notice Wednesday asking for the public's assistance in locating Melissa Peterson.

Peterson is wanted for questioning as a witness to the death of Perry Wallace, who was shot and killed on a trail behind Victory Christian Center December 31, 2016.

4/5/2017 Related Story: Police Look For Woman In Connection To Tulsa Murder



Walker said Peterson will be interviewed at a later date.