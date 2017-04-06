TPD Locates Woman Wanted For Questioning In Man's Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Locates Woman Wanted For Questioning In Man's Murder

Melissa Peterson Melissa Peterson
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department has made contact with a woman they say was seen with a murder victim around the time of his death, Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker said. 

TPD sent out a notice Wednesday asking for the public's assistance in locating Melissa Peterson. 

Peterson is wanted for questioning as a witness to the death of Perry Wallace, who was shot and killed on a trail behind Victory Christian Center December 31, 2016. 

Walker said Peterson will be interviewed at a later date. 

