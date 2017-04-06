Teen Arrested For Stabbing Woman Outside Tulsa Hospital - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teen Arrested For Stabbing Woman Outside Tulsa Hospital

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a teen they say stabbed a woman outside a downtown Tulsa hospital Thursday evening. 

He is identified 19-year-old Patrick Napoleon.

Officers were called to Hillcrest Medical Center on South Utica at about 8 p.m.  

They said the victim, a 60-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck while she was walking back to the hospital from the QuikTrip at 11th and Utica.  They say she was returning to the hospital to visit a family member.

Hillcrest released the following statement:

"We are working with the Tulsa Police Department to determine the facts related to a stabbing that took place on the edge of the Hillcrest Medical Center campus. The hospital is no longer on lockdown and security personnel is stationed across the hospital's campus. The safety of our employees and patients is our top priority. We are unable to release the status or identification of the victim at this time. We will continue to work with the authorities to ascertain the facts. We will provide more information as facts are confirmed."

Police say the victim has no idea why the man stabbed her.  They say the woman is in critical condition.

Patrick Napoleon was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Napoleon was arrested on June 15, 2015, after police said he used a BB gun to try to rob a groundskeeper on the Unversity of Tulsa campus.

The case was dismissed when a prosecution witness did not show up for court. 

He pleaded guilty to a second-degree burglary charge for breaking into a bank a few days before the TU incident. The judge gave him a three-year deferred sentence in that case. 

On July 13, 2016, he pleaded guilty to resisting an officer. The gave him a one-year deferred sentence. The DA's office asked the judge to revoke it back in January, but the judge decided to wait to make a ruling until June 29, 2017 to give Napoleon more time to comply with the conditions of the sentence. 

