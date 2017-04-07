OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Pleads Not Guilty In Arkansas Court

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield pleaded not guilty in Fayetteville District Court Friday.

Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene and misdemeanor resisting arrest on February 25, 2017.

His attorney entered the plea for him Friday morning and Mayfield was not in court. No court date was set.

Mayfield used Twitter to apologize for his behavior a few days after his arrest.