OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Pleads Not Guilty In Arkansas Cour - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Pleads Not Guilty In Arkansas Court

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of Baker Mayfield. Booking photo of Baker Mayfield.
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield pleaded not guilty in Fayetteville District Court Friday.

Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene and misdemeanor resisting arrest on February 25, 2017. 

His attorney entered the plea for him Friday morning and Mayfield was not in court. No court date was set.

3/10/2017 Related Story: Dashcam Video Released Of OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield's Arrest

Mayfield used Twitter to apologize for his behavior a few days after his arrest. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.