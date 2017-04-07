Security Guard Charged For Accidental Shooting At Tulsa Gun Show - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Security Guard Charged For Accidental Shooting At Tulsa Gun Show

Posted: Updated:
Image of surveillance footage showing the shooting. Image of surveillance footage showing the shooting.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County District Attorney's office filed a charge against a security guard whose gun accidentally went off during a gun show at the fairgrounds last weekend.

Brian Pounds faces a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm. Pounds was working security at the Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show on Saturday, April 1, 2017 when the incident happened.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Justin Green said the incident hurt former TCSO Sgt. Rick Treadwell, who was also working security.

Treadwell had told investigators he did not want charges to be filed. Pounds is a Tulsa County Assessor’s Office employee and former candidate for Tulsa County commissioner. He also served as a reserve deputy under former Sheriff Stanley Glanz.

News On 6 partner The Frontier obtained surveillance video of the shooting.

4/6/2017: Related Story: The Frontier: Surveillance Footage Of Shooting At Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show

The video shows Pounds remove the handgun from a bag and handle it for a few seconds before pointing it. It then goes off and the other men in the video can be seen being startled by the shot. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.