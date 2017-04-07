Security Guard Charged For Accidental Shooting At Tulsa Gun Show

The Tulsa County District Attorney's office filed a charge against a security guard whose gun accidentally went off during a gun show at the fairgrounds last weekend.

Brian Pounds faces a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm. Pounds was working security at the Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show on Saturday, April 1, 2017 when the incident happened.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Justin Green said the incident hurt former TCSO Sgt. Rick Treadwell, who was also working security.

Treadwell had told investigators he did not want charges to be filed. Pounds is a Tulsa County Assessor’s Office employee and former candidate for Tulsa County commissioner. He also served as a reserve deputy under former Sheriff Stanley Glanz.

News On 6 partner The Frontier obtained surveillance video of the shooting.

The video shows Pounds remove the handgun from a bag and handle it for a few seconds before pointing it. It then goes off and the other men in the video can be seen being startled by the shot.