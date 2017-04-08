Tulsa Man Robbed Outside Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed another man at gunpoint early Saturday.

Officers were called an apartment complex near 19th and 129th East Avenue at about 12:30 a.m.

The victim told police, a suspect armed with a handgun walked up and demanded money.

Police said the victim was not hurt in the robbery.

Officers said this robbery happened about a block away from the robbery of QuikTrip about an hour later.

4/8/2017 Related Story: Police: Two Tulsa QuikTrip Robberies, A Week Apart, May Be Related