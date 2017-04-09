Tulsa Man Killed In Law Enforcement Pursuit

A 40-year-old Tulsa man was killed trying to run from law enforcement in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Eric Poore died at St. John Hospital late Saturday, February 8, 2017.

A collision report states Poore was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander westbound on 31st Street North, traveling at a high rate of speed while being pursued by law enforcement. He failed to make the curve at 53rd West Avenue, left the roadway to the right and hit a tree.

Poore was pinned in the vehicle then freed by officers and taken to the hospital where he died of head and trunk injuries. There's no word on what started the pursuit.

The trooper said the wreck is under investigation.

Eric Poore is the brother of James and Cedric Poore - both are serving life in prison without parole for murdering four women at a Tulsa apartment complex in January 2013.

