Talala Mom, Caretaker Wins Costa Rican Vacation Contest

By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Janet and Kenzi Burnside. Courtesy photo Janet and Kenzi Burnside. Courtesy photo
TALALA, Oklahoma -

A Talala mother and caretaker was named the winner of a contest for a 'well-deserved vacation to Costa Rica' after her husband nominated her last month. 

Costa Rican Vacations announced Janet Burnside as its winner Monday in the national contest, crediting her lifelong commitment to her daughter who has cerebral palsy.

3/27/2017 Related Story: Talala Mom Nominated By Husband In Costa Rican Vacation Contest

"I am so thankful for all the support that I have gotten from friends, family, and even strangers," Janet Burnside said. "I am very humbled and thrilled with the results! I have so many people to thank." 

Burnside's husband, Mike, nominated her with a video submission in March, which included several photos of Janet with their daughter Kenzi. 

“Our 21-year-old daughter Kenzi was born with cerebral palsy and has been confined to a wheelchair for her life,” Mike Burnside explained in his nomination video. “During her lifetime, she's had many medical procedures and surgeries, and during all this time, Janet has been more than just a mom. She's been her advocate, letting Kenzi know that anything she wanted to try to do or accomplish, that she was there for her to help her do any of those things that was ?physically possible.”

Entrants were asked to create a video, sixty seconds or less, explaining why someone they know deserves a trip to Costa Rica, CRV wrote in a news release.

Finalists for the contest were then selected based on public voting. Due to Janet’s strong support base, she received 2,706 of 6,593 total votes. 

"My wife has done this and been a homemaker while having a job as a flight attendant, doing so to maintain health insurance coverage for our daughter and family," Mike Burnside said of his wife. 

Burnside will receive an expenses-paid trip to Costa Rica, where she and a companion will spend a week traveling in the Central American country, often called “the happiest country in the world.” The trip includes round-trip flights, meals, hotel stays, and visits to the cloud forest, a volcano, the beach, and capital city San José. 

Mike Burnside’s video nominating his wife can be seen here.

