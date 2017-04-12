Republican Wins Kansas 4th District Congressional Special Electi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Republican Wins Kansas 4th District Congressional Special Election

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
KWCH photo KWCH photo
WICHITA, Kansas -

Republicans held off a surprisingly strong Democratic challenge for a Kansas House seat in the first congressional election since President Donald Trump’s November victory.

Voters on Tuesday picked state Treasurer Ron Estes to fill the vacancy created when Trump chose former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director.

Estes held off Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, to claim the 4th congressional district seat occupied by Republicans for more than two decades.

4/11/2017 Related Story: Congressional Race In South Central Kansas Surprisingly Competitive

Trump won 60 percent of votes in November’s election in the 17-county district in south-central Kansas that includes the state’s largest city of Wichita.

The district includes Chautauqua County.

The special election was closely watched for any anti-Trump backlash against Republicans.

The Estes campaign pulled in Senator Ted Cruz of Texas to campaign Monday Wichita. Vice President Mike Pence also recorded a get-out-the-vote call on behalf of Estes, the state’s treasurer.

In a sign of nervousness in the waning days of the campaign, Republicans poured money into the race to bolster Estes, who was criticized by Thompson for avoiding some events to which both leading candidates were invited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.