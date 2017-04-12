Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life For Death Of Girlfriend's Baby

Nevaeh Brookens-Roldan died on her first birthday

A Tulsa man received a life sentence Wednesday for the death of his girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter, who died December 3, 2015, after being violently shaken.

Nathaniel Watkins, 26, was charged with child abuse murder and neglect, and he was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Nevaeh Brookens-Roldan.

Brookens-Roldan died on her first birthday, two days after emergency services received a call about a child in distress at an apartment complex near West 61st and Union.

An affidavit says Watkins told police Nevaeh wouldn’t stop crying so he shook her really hard for a couple of minutes, then, her body went limp and she stopped crying.

The child's mother remains in the Tulsa County jail on a charge of permitting child abuse by injury.