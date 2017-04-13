ConocoPhillips Selling San Juan Basin Assets - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

ConocoPhillips Selling San Juan Basin Assets

Posted: Updated:
HOUSTON, Texas -

ConocoPhillips has announced the sale of its interests in the San Juan basin for up to $3 billion in cash and contingent funds. The San Juan Basin is in southwestern states including New Mexico and Colorado. 

In 2016, production associated with the San Juan Basin assets was 124 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which about 80 percent was natural gas, the company said in a news release.

This follows up on last month's sale of the company's heavy crude and gas operations in Canada to Calgary-based Cenovus Energy. That announcement came with 170 layoffs.

3/30/2017 Related Story: ConocoPhillips Sale Of Canadian Oil Sands Assets Leads To Job Cuts

ConocoPhillips has not said how many jobs will be affected by the San Juan basin sale. We are working to find out how many positions will be impacted.

"These transactions will materially reduce our exposure to North American gas and achieve an immediate step change improvement in our balance sheet and cash margins, while accelerating our return of cash to shareholders," said CEO Ryan Lance. 

"Our company will be more focused, far stronger financially, and well positioned to execute our disciplined, returns-focused value proposition.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.