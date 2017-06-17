Juneteenth Celebrations Continue In Tulsa

TULSA -
The 2017 Tulsa Juneteenth Festival continues Saturday-Monday.
The remaining schedule of events is listed below.
Saturday
9:00 am - 5:00 pm: Examining Change: A Diverse Look at North Tulsa: OSU-Tulsa, Main Hall, Greenwood Ave Side
11:00 am: Biker Boyz Expo Show: Greenwood Cultural Center
1:00 pm -7:00 pm: Red Cross Blood Drive
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Noire III & Examining Change: A Photographic Look at North Tulsa Exhibit: Living Arts
3:00 pm: Kids' Zone opens: Greenwood District/OSU-Tulsa
6:00 pm: Concert Begins: Greenwood District/OSU-Tulsa: Tribute to Terrence Crutcher
Hosted by: Velly Vel & Star Lyte
Branjae
Faye Moffett and Tammy Hamilton
Thaddeus and The Wise Men
So Cool Review
*Artist spotlights & performances by: Steph Simon, Omaley B. Bailey, and The Dance Junkies
11:00 pm: Official Juneteenth Afterparty: Mamadou's Downtown
Sunday
9:00 am - 9:00 pm: Examining Change: A Diverse Look at North Tulsa: OSU-Tulsa, Main Hall, Greenwood Ave Side
11:30 am: Gospel Brunch: Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame: In Honor of Terrence Crutcher
4:00 pm: Biker Boyz Sunday Funday: Retro
5:00 pm: Father's Day Concert: Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame
6:30 pm: For the Love of Freedom: Celebrating in Words, Dance, and Song: Living Arts
Monday
9:00 am - 9:00 pm: Examining Change: A Diverse Look at North Tulsa: OSU-Tulsa, Main Hall, Greenwood Ave Side
6:00 pm: Juneteenth Commemoration Program: Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame