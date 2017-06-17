Juneteenth Celebrations Continue In Tulsa

The 2017 Tulsa Juneteenth Festival continues Saturday-Monday.

The remaining schedule of events is listed below.

Saturday

9:00 am - 5:00 pm: Examining Change: A Diverse Look at North Tulsa: OSU-Tulsa, Main Hall, Greenwood Ave Side

11:00 am: Biker Boyz Expo Show: Greenwood Cultural Center

1:00 pm -7:00 pm: Red Cross Blood Drive

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Noire III & Examining Change: A Photographic Look at North Tulsa Exhibit: Living Arts

3:00 pm: Kids' Zone opens: Greenwood District/OSU-Tulsa

6:00 pm: Concert Begins: Greenwood District/OSU-Tulsa: Tribute to Terrence Crutcher

Hosted by: Velly Vel & Star Lyte

Branjae

Faye Moffett and Tammy Hamilton

Thaddeus and The Wise Men

So Cool Review

*Artist spotlights & performances by: Steph Simon, Omaley B. Bailey, and The Dance Junkies

11:00 pm: Official Juneteenth Afterparty: Mamadou's Downtown

Sunday

9:00 am - 9:00 pm: Examining Change: A Diverse Look at North Tulsa: OSU-Tulsa, Main Hall, Greenwood Ave Side

11:30 am: Gospel Brunch: Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame: In Honor of Terrence Crutcher

4:00 pm: Biker Boyz Sunday Funday: Retro

5:00 pm: Father's Day Concert: Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

6:30 pm: For the Love of Freedom: Celebrating in Words, Dance, and Song: Living Arts

Monday

9:00 am - 9:00 pm: Examining Change: A Diverse Look at North Tulsa: OSU-Tulsa, Main Hall, Greenwood Ave Side

6:00 pm: Juneteenth Commemoration Program: Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame