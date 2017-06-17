Man Arrested In Connection With Triple Shooting, Tulsa's 40th Ho - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Arrested In Connection With Triple Shooting, Tulsa's 40th Homicide Of 2017

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police have arrested 21-year-old Norris Williams, the man who they say shot a 17-year-old girl.

Gunplay turned deadly inside a Tulsa home located near the 5400 block of North Hartford.

"One of the males shot himself in the hand and that bullet went through the female's chest, causing her wound which turned out to be fatal,” explained Tulsa Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker. “In the scurry and scuffle, one of the other males fell down, had a gun in his pocket and shot himself in the leg."

A 17-year-old girl lost her life and the two other men: their lives have changed forever.

Related Story -- Tulsa Police: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Triple Shooting

"Was it like a drive by situation or just an argument in the house? None of those,” said Sgt. Walker.

Walker says the trio were just friends hanging out, playing with a gun.

After the shooting, emergency crews were called to the home. By the time help got there, the trio had already been rushed to the hospital.

"All indication, they were all friends there was no yelling or anything,” said Walker. “They all pile around together."

Walker says he wouldn't necessarily call this shooting an accident.

"You're 21 years old, by golly, you should understand if you pull a trigger it's going to go off,” Walker stated.

Due to his conviction history, police say William should not have had a gun.

It's not clear about the other man.

But, Walker says when someone's life is involved there's something more important that matters.

"If you're possessing it, you need to treat it with respect,” he said.

There were several other people in the home during the shooting, but they weren't hurt.

Police haven't identified the victim or the other man involved.

Investigators say this deadly incident shines a light on why everyone should always practice gun safety.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.