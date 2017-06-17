Man Arrested In Connection With Triple Shooting, Tulsa's 40th Homicide Of 2017

Tulsa police have arrested 21-year-old Norris Williams, the man who they say shot a 17-year-old girl.

Gunplay turned deadly inside a Tulsa home located near the 5400 block of North Hartford.

"One of the males shot himself in the hand and that bullet went through the female's chest, causing her wound which turned out to be fatal,” explained Tulsa Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker. “In the scurry and scuffle, one of the other males fell down, had a gun in his pocket and shot himself in the leg."

A 17-year-old girl lost her life and the two other men: their lives have changed forever.

"Was it like a drive by situation or just an argument in the house? None of those,” said Sgt. Walker.

Walker says the trio were just friends hanging out, playing with a gun.

After the shooting, emergency crews were called to the home. By the time help got there, the trio had already been rushed to the hospital.

"All indication, they were all friends there was no yelling or anything,” said Walker. “They all pile around together."

Walker says he wouldn't necessarily call this shooting an accident.

"You're 21 years old, by golly, you should understand if you pull a trigger it's going to go off,” Walker stated.

Due to his conviction history, police say William should not have had a gun.

It's not clear about the other man.

But, Walker says when someone's life is involved there's something more important that matters.

"If you're possessing it, you need to treat it with respect,” he said.

There were several other people in the home during the shooting, but they weren't hurt.

Police haven't identified the victim or the other man involved.

Investigators say this deadly incident shines a light on why everyone should always practice gun safety.