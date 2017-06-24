Police: Children Found Alone In Tulsa Home Safe With Relatives - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Children Found Alone In Tulsa Home Safe With Relatives

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say four children are now safe with their relatives after officers discovered they were left alone in a house near East 26th Street and South 109th East Avenue.

Police were able to locate the children's' parents living at another house several miles away. They said the dad told officers he was bringing food to the kids daily.

Officers say they found two of the children in separate rooms. They say boards blocked the doors to the rooms, keeping the kids trapped inside.

TPD says the children had been left alone in the house for nine or ten hours but don't know how long they had been living at the home without any supervision.

A phone call led to the discovery after someone spoke up when they spotted a little boy riding his bike alone around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Neighbor Jessi Campbell says she would have called the police too.

"Our children are the utmost, our priority,” Campbell stated. “So, we gotta keep our babies safe."

An officer took the child back to his house, and that's when a young girl came outside and told the officer the parents weren't there.

All four children involved are under 12 years old.

Campbell says while she believes her neighborhood is safe, it's important to be vigilant.

"We do all have our eyes and ears open around here because it is unfortunate, we have incidents that happen,” said Campbell.

No arrests have been made.

DHS is also investigating. 

Police tell News On 6 the relatives who the children have passed multiple background checks.

