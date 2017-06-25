TPD Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Multiple Arrests, 111 Tickets Issued

A Saturday night sobriety checkpoint resulted in six DUI arrests, 111 citations issued, four drug arrests and one felony warrant arrest, the Tulsa Police Department said.

One of those arrests included a man who crashed while trying to avoid the checkpoint.

TPD, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office conducted the checkpoint June 24 at 3300 E. Pine Street from 10:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. as part of the statewide ENDUI campaign.

TPD said 150 vehicles were checked.