TPD Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Multiple Arrests, 111 Tickets Issue - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

TPD Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Multiple Arrests, 111 Tickets Issued

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Saturday night sobriety checkpoint resulted in six DUI arrests, 111 citations issued, four drug arrests and one felony warrant arrest, the Tulsa Police Department said. 

One of those arrests included a man who crashed while trying to avoid the checkpoint. 

6/25/2017 Related Story: Driver Wrecks Trying To Avoid Tulsa DUI Checkpoint, Police Say

TPD, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office conducted the checkpoint June 24 at 3300 E. Pine Street from 10:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. as part of the statewide ENDUI campaign. 

TPD said 150 vehicles were checked.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.