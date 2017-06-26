Claremore Lake Drowning Victim's Body Recovered

The body of a drowning victim was recovered early Monday morning in Claremore Lake.

Northwest Rogers County Fire said they located the victim's body about eight feet off the lake's bank just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The drowning was reported Sunday night after the man went into the water to retrieve something and never resurfaced.

Officials said two men were fishing near the northwest end of the lake when he went into the water.

The victim's name has not been released.