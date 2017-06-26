Children Found Boarded Up In Tulsa Home, Police Investigate

Jury selection is scheduled for Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of a former Tulsa Police officer. This is Shannon Kepler's third trial after the first two ended in mistrials.More >>
Jury selection is scheduled for Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of a former Tulsa Police officer. This is Shannon Kepler's third trial after the first two ended in mistrials.More >>
A veteran was assaulted on the Illinois River Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2017. The GRDA says Ronald Williamson was attacked by Timothy and Tabreis Wilson from Oklahoma City.More >>
A veteran was assaulted on the Illinois River Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2017. The GRDA says Ronald Williamson was attacked by Timothy and Tabreis Wilson from Oklahoma City.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on