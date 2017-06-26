TPD Completes Investigation Into Joshua Barre Shooting

The Tulsa Police Department has completed its investigation into the shooting death of Joshua Barre.

Both the District Attorney's Office and lead homicide detective Dave Walker said the report has been sent to the district attorney.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler will determine if officers were right to use deadly force.

Tulsa Police Officer Donnie Johnson, 32, and Tulsa County sheriff's deputies Brandon Walker, 41, and William Ramsey, 49, fired at Barre as he went into a convenience store in north Tulsa wielding two knives.

They were attempting to serve a court-ordered civil mental health pickup for Barre, 29, which records show the sheriff's office had attempted to do at least four times in more than a week.

Before any shots were fired, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said a deputy used a Taser. He says it didn't make "proper contact" with Barre and failed.

Surveillance footage from the convenience store shows two people run away from Barre as he enters the store, clearly holding two kitchen knives in his right hand.

Johnson, Ramsey and Walker are on paid administrative leave.

This shooting is the first deadly force encounter the Mental Health Unit has ever been involved in.