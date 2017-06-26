TPD Completes Investigation Into Joshua Barre Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPD Completes Investigation Into Joshua Barre Shooting

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department has completed its investigation into the shooting death of Joshua Barre.

Both the District Attorney's Office and lead homicide detective Dave Walker said the report has been sent to the district attorney.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler will determine if officers were right to use deadly force.

Tulsa Police Officer Donnie Johnson, 32, and Tulsa County sheriff's deputies Brandon Walker, 41, and William Ramsey, 49, fired at Barre as he went into a convenience store in north Tulsa wielding two knives.

6/14/2017 Related Story: TPD Reveals Names Of Deputies, Officer Who Shot Joshua Barre

They were attempting to serve a court-ordered civil mental health pickup for Barre, 29, which records show the sheriff's office had attempted to do at least four times in more than a week.

Before any shots were fired, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said a deputy used a Taser. He says it didn't make "proper contact" with Barre and failed.

Surveillance footage from the convenience store shows two people run away from Barre as he enters the store, clearly holding two kitchen knives in his right hand.

6/9/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Release Surveillance Video Of Fatal Shooting

Johnson, Ramsey and  Walker are on paid administrative leave.

This shooting is the first deadly force encounter the Mental Health Unit has ever been involved in.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's RiseTulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

  • Children Found Boarded Up In Tulsa Home, Police Investigate

    Children Found Boarded Up In Tulsa Home, Police Investigate

    Investigators are still trying to figure out how long four children were left boarded up in an East Tulsa home. Police have not arrested the parents, who could face child neglect charges.  

    More >>

    Investigators are still trying to figure out how long four children were left boarded up in an East Tulsa home. Police have not arrested the parents, who could face child neglect charges.  

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.