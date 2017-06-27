Tulsa Firefighters Rush To Help Shooting Victim - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Firefighters Rush To Help Shooting Victim

TURLEY, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a convenience store near 56th Street North and MLK.

Just after 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the Turley Food Mart in the 500 block of East 56th Street North.

Witnesses said a man pulled up in the store's parking lot, got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the victim. Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot five times.

Tulsa Fire Station No. 19 is directly across the street from the store. Firefighters working across the street heard the shooting and rushed over to help.

They said it was a chaotic scene but they were too focused on the victim.

"It was in our lap so we really had no idea, no time for that. Normally, we would wait for TPD to get there and make sure everything's safe," said paramedic Tracy McAlister.

They said the victim was in bad shape, having trouble breathing and talking about how much pain he was in.

Captain Patrick O’Dell said, "70 percent of our runs are medical calls, so it's just, you know, if we see somebody hurt we go help them."

O’Dell said everyone else at the scene was trying to leave as quickly as possible.

"If they were on foot, they were running. If they were in cars, they were driving," he said.

Police said the victim died at the hospital.

McAlister said they did everything they could to help.

“We knew that he was hurting pretty bad, but he was in and out of consciousness the whole time," he said.

Police said they won't be able to get any help from store surveillance video because the building does not have cameras outside.

