Tulsa Police Arrest Man In 2016 Homicide

Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a 2016 homicide.

Andre Miles, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Antwan Hampton.

11/29/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Man Charged With City's 68th Homicide Of 2016

Police say Miles shot and killed Hampton in the 1600 block of East Young Street on Nov. 6, 2016, according to Sgt. Dave Walker in a news release.

The warrant for Miles' arrest was issued on Nov. 28, 2016.

4/10/2017 Related Story: Mother Of Tulsa Murder Victim Pleads For Suspects To Turn Themselves In

Police believed Miles was hiding in the Okmulgee area, Walker said.

On Wednesday, Miles was located at a family member’s house in Okmulgee.

11/9/2016 Related Story: Name Of Tulsa's 68th Homicide Victim Released

He is en route to Tulsa and will be booked into Tulsa County Jail.

Hampton's death was Tulsa's 68th murder in 2016.