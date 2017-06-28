Tulsa Police Arrest Man In 2016 Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Arrest Man In 2016 Homicide

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a 2016 homicide.

Andre Miles, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Antwan Hampton.

Police say Miles shot and killed Hampton in the 1600 block of East Young Street on Nov. 6, 2016, according to Sgt. Dave Walker in a news release.

The warrant for Miles' arrest was issued on Nov. 28, 2016.

Police believed Miles was hiding in the Okmulgee area, Walker said.

On Wednesday, Miles was located at a family member’s house in Okmulgee.

He is en route to Tulsa and will be booked into Tulsa County Jail.

Hampton's death was Tulsa's 68th murder in 2016.

