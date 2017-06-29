GRDA Removes Grand Lake Public Swim Advisory

The Grand River Dam Authority removed a public swim advisory for Grand Lake Thursday morning.

The GRDA says the latest results water sample testing in Grand and Hudson Lakes have shown a negligible presence of blue green algae (BGA) toxins.



“We want to thank the public and the lake community for all the cooperation during these advisories,” said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty.

“We will continue our regular monitoring efforts across the lakes but based on the most recent tests we believe it is safe to remove the advisories.”



Those advisories were in place for the Fly Creek and Highway 85A bridge areas of Grand Lake.

6/25/2017 Related Story: Blue Green Algae Levels Decreasing At Grand Lake

“We expect both Grand and Hudson lakes to be in really good shape for the upcoming July 4 holiday,” said Alberty. “We encourage the public to come out and have a great time.”

Alberty adds people should avoid swimming or participating in other water related activities where the water is discolored or where you see foam, scum or mats of algae on the water.

The public is asked to report these areas of concern to GRDA at 918-256-0911.