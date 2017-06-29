Jury Seated In Kepler's Third Murder Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jury Seated In Kepler's Third Murder Trial

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After four days, a jury has been seated in former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler's third murder trial.

It has been a long week for the people who were summoned to serve on the jury. But for the 12 jurors and two alternates that were chosen, it's just getting started.

Related Story: Jury Selection Continues For Kepler's Third Murder Trial

Even after the jury was seated, attorneys on both sides said they weren't quite ready to move forward with opening statements.

They said there are still a few things they want the judge rule on, most notably whether or not the defense will be allowed to bring up Kepler's daughter Lisa's recent arrest.

Lisa was arrested on Tuesday for drug possession and is still in the Creek County Jail.

Related Story: Former Tulsa Cop Shannon Kepler's Daughter Jailed For Drug Possession

She's a key witness for the prosecution who says she will still testify.

The judge ruled that the prosecution has to send in the request to rule her arrest out in writing by 7 p.m.

Kepler is charged with the deadly 2014 shooting of his daughter's boyfriend, Jeremey Lake.

Related Story: Tulsa Police Officer Charged With Murder

Opening statements are set to begin Friday. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.