Jury Seated In Kepler's Third Murder Trial

After four days, a jury has been seated in former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler's third murder trial.

It has been a long week for the people who were summoned to serve on the jury. But for the 12 jurors and two alternates that were chosen, it's just getting started.

Even after the jury was seated, attorneys on both sides said they weren't quite ready to move forward with opening statements.

They said there are still a few things they want the judge rule on, most notably whether or not the defense will be allowed to bring up Kepler's daughter Lisa's recent arrest.

Lisa was arrested on Tuesday for drug possession and is still in the Creek County Jail.

She's a key witness for the prosecution who says she will still testify.

The judge ruled that the prosecution has to send in the request to rule her arrest out in writing by 7 p.m.

Kepler is charged with the deadly 2014 shooting of his daughter's boyfriend, Jeremey Lake.

Opening statements are set to begin Friday.