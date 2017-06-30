Two Shot, One Dead Following Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Shot, One Dead Following Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a suspect in Tulsa's 45th homicide of 2017.

The fatal shooting happened late Thursday in the parking lot of an east Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Addison Apartments in the 10100 block of East Admiral just after 9:30 p.m.

They arrived to find the victim dead lying on the ground.

Police say they found several bullet casings at the scene as well as beer bottles on top of a truck near those shell casings, but don't know if alcohol was involved.

Another person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Detectives have been talking with residents to learn more.

"It's going to take the people in the complex to piece this thing together. Whether they want to be helpful or not, they will be at the end most likely," said Sgt. Dave Walker.

Names of the victims have not been released.

