Beggs Lifts Water Boil Order

The City of Beggs lifted its water boil order Friday.

Mayor Kathryn Bell issued the original order on Tuesday. She lifted the order, but hours later, reissued it.

The voluntary and precautionary boil order, the Department of Environmental Quality said, called for Beggs water customer to bring drinking water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The boil order was due to high levels of turbidity in Beggs Lake, which is when small particles cause haziness in the water.