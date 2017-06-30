More Arrests Made In Shooting That Paralyzed BA Teen

Broken Arrow police say they have now arrested four people in connection with last week’s shooting that left 18-year-old Jesse Martinez paralyzed.

The arrest report states the victim was shot while Autumn Price, Noah McCarty and Noah Herndon tried to steal Xanax pills from him. Officers say Madison Reyna drove the getaway car.