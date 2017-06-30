Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Says Recovered Model Trains Are Damaged, Trailer Still Missing

Members of Tulsa's Garden Railroad Club spent the morning unloading what's left of a valuable collection that was stolen Monday.

They got a lot back, but a lot is still missing.

"There's quite a bit of damage,” said Bob Buttram of the Garden Railroad Club. “It's fixable, and there's still a lot of stuff we don't have."

Monday afternoon, the railroad club's trailer was stolen from a storage business by two men in a white Dodge work truck.

The two men are still unidentified, and the trailer is still missing.

But some of the railroad equipment ended up in a stolen U-Haul trailer found Thursday night near 11th and Lynn Lane.

The club's expensive pieces, which they had carefully packed into their own trailer, appeared to be thrown into the U-Haul, and one of the most valuable pieces was on top of it.

"They have no remorse or respect for what another man has, or respect for what people do for other people,” said Buttram.

Now, Gary Gill, the longest-serving member of the club, is taking stock of what was returned. They had most every piece carefully inventoried and valued.

"I'm going to say that one is about a $120 car,” Gill stated. “That's an LGB, from Germany.”

The time-consuming process of checking each piece is the only way to really know what needs to be repaired and what needs to be replaced.

They got back a small portion of what they lost.

"Maybe a quarter of it, still a lot of money involved in this thing,” said Buttram.

Tulsa police found the railroad equipment because the stolen U-Haul was abandoned and someone called it in.

The trailer that belongs to the club is still missing.