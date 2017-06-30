Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Says Recovered Model Trains Are Damag - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Says Recovered Model Trains Are Damaged, Trailer Still Missing

Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Says Recovered Model Trains Are Damaged, Trailer Still Missing

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Members of Tulsa's Garden Railroad Club spent the morning unloading what's left of a valuable collection that was stolen Monday.

They got a lot back, but a lot is still missing.

"There's quite a bit of damage,” said Bob Buttram of the Garden Railroad Club. “It's fixable, and there's still a lot of stuff we don't have."

Monday afternoon, the railroad club's trailer was stolen from a storage business by two men in a white Dodge work truck.

The two men are still unidentified, and the trailer is still missing.

But some of the railroad equipment ended up in a stolen U-Haul trailer found Thursday night near 11th and Lynn Lane.

Related Story: Police Recover Some Model Trains Stolen From Tulsa Storage

The club's expensive pieces, which they had carefully packed into their own trailer, appeared to be thrown into the U-Haul, and one of the most valuable pieces was on top of it.

"They have no remorse or respect for what another man has, or respect for what people do for other people,” said Buttram.

Now, Gary Gill, the longest-serving member of the club, is taking stock of what was returned. They had most every piece carefully inventoried and valued.

"I'm going to say that one is about a $120 car,” Gill stated. “That's an LGB, from Germany.”

The time-consuming process of checking each piece is the only way to really know what needs to be repaired and what needs to be replaced.

They got back a small portion of what they lost.

"Maybe a quarter of it, still a lot of money involved in this thing,” said Buttram.

Tulsa police found the railroad equipment because the stolen U-Haul was abandoned and someone called it in.

The trailer that belongs to the club is still missing.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.