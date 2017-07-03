3 Jailed In Connection To Tulsa's 45th Homicide

Three suspects in a Thursday night homicide near Admiral and Highway 169 were arrested Sunday afternoon.

The shooting left 18-year-old Keely Birch dead in the parking lot of the Addison Apartments.

Tulsa Police said Eric Lopez was the shooter and was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, but the other two suspects are facing charges of accessory to first-degree murder.

The arrest report shows Lopez, who also goes by Eddie Lopez, and Jose Manuel Arzuaga-Ortiz ran away after Lopez shot and killed 18-year-old Keely Birch at the Addison Apartments on June 29.

Both men were found Sunday inside an apartment belonging to Lopez's girlfriend, 20-year-old Dayaniara Pacheco. Pacheco was jailed on an accessory to first-degree murder complaint.

The report shows Pacheco was in contact with him after the murder and was trying to raise money so they could leave the state.

It also says Arzuaga-Ortiz may have deleted information from his cell phone related to the shooting.

Lopez was also arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and several traffic warrants.

He's due in court Monday and is being held without bond.

Arzuaga-Ortiz and Pacheco are due in court July 10 and their bonds were set at $500,000.