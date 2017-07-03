Bodies Found Inside Wagoner County Home Were Man, Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bodies Found Inside Wagoner County Home Were Man, Woman

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

We have new details tonight about a mobile home fire where two bodies were found Sunday in the Lake Crest area of Wagoner County.

The state Medical Examiner's Office says an unidentified man and woman were found inside that home.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office as well as the state fire marshals office continues to investigate.

The sheriff's office says they do not have any evidence that this is a homicide but they are viewing this as suspicious until they find evidence that suggests otherwise.

They say right now there is no probable cause to believe there were any crimes committed but it is still an active investigation.

The sheriff's office says they are interviewing witnesses, waiting on positive identification of these bodies and the official cause of death.

