15-Year-Old Dies After Attempted Fireworks Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

15-Year-Old Dies After Attempted Fireworks Robbery

Posted: Updated:
15-Year-Old Dies After Attempted Fireworks Robbery 15-Year-Old Dies After Attempted Fireworks Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 15-year-old is dead after police say he and an older man were trying to steal fireworks from a stand earlier Tuesday morning.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

It all began near Charles Page and 65th West Avenue.

7/4/2017 Related Story: Armed Robbery Suspect Dies In Shootout At West Tulsa Fireworks Stand

All accounts say the attempted theft happened fast  and before many knew what was happening  bullets were flying and a 15-year-old was dead.

Terrifying for Johnny Mize. His business robbed. Shots fired. His son being driven off by the suspects after jumping into their pick-up.

"With my son in the back of the truck, I had to get him," Mize said.

Police say the theft resulted in the death of Ulrich, one of two people that arrived in the truck being used to steal fireworks.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Justin Green says "there were some shots exchanged."

Around 11:20 a.m. police say people were buying fireworks when a green truck with two people inside pulled up.

There's a commotion. Mize's oldest son sees two people grab a 600-dollar box of fireworks. His son grabs a gun and runs after them.

"I seen them running with it, and thrown it into the back of their truck," Mize said.

Saying the thieves shot at them as they ran after them.

"Yeah, they fired a shot. It went out there [pointing to field] somewhere," Mize said.

Mize's son shot back.

"He fired a shot and it broke both their windshield, or their window," Mize said.

"He took off before I could get both legs in, and knocked me off the back of it," Mize said.

But Mize's son got in.

"Shots were fired at him as he was going toward the pick-up truck, and as he was in the pick-up truck," Green said.

The truck headed north on 65th Street. That's when Mize says his son tried to stop it.

"He was still in the back of the truck. He had to shoot the tire to get the truck stopped," Mize said.

Police say the driver of the truck got out and ran.

Mize says his son then got in the driver's seat of the truck and started to head back to the fireworks stand.

Around that same time and in the 6500 block of West Edison, Mike Waresback was outside and saw the truck stop. He then then says he saw Mize pull up and help his son load the stolen fireworks into their car. 

"And they were pushing on it hard, trying to get it shove in there. And then I heard one of them holler 'go, go, go!'" Waresback said.

The Mize family is shaken up after theordeal. 

We work hard for our money," Mize said.

The surviving suspect in the robbery is still on the loose.  

The owner of the fireworks stand and his sons have been questioned and released by police as the investigation continues.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.