Jurors To Consider 1st Degree Manslaughter In Former TPD Officer's Trial

A judge ruled Friday, the jury in the murder trial of a former Tulsa Police officer can consider a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

This is in addition to the charge of murder in the trial of Shannon Kepler.

This move comes after his first two trials ended in a hung jury.

Closing arguments are expected Friday afternoon.

Kepler is accused of shooting his daughter Lisa's boyfriend Jeremey Lake in August of 2014.