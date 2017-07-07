TPD: 3-Month-Old Has Died In A Case Of Suspected Child Abuse

A 3-month-old baby had died after being taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday.

Police responded to a hospital Thursday and found the baby boy with significant injuries. They said child abuse is suspected.

Detectives spent much of Thursday questioning family and collecting evidence from a home in the 6200 block of East 60th Street.

Police said the house does not belong to the child’s parents. They said the mother was visiting the house.

No arrests have been made.