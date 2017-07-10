Tulsa Most Wanted Now Considered Armed And Dangerous

Tulsa Police say one of Tulsa's most wanted suspects is now considered armed and dangerous due to threats he has made against police.

Isaac Jennings is wanted on a $150,000 bond for child abuse with injury. The 26-year-old man is charged with badly burning a 3-year-old boy by submerging him in hot water.

The child was taken to the hospital with blisters on his feet, hands and genitalia, records show. The mother at first denied leaving the boy in Jennings' care but then told them Jennings threatened her and her family to prevent her from talking.

Since he was named as most wanted last week, he made threats "about future interactions with the police," a follow-up news release states.

Jennings is 6'01", 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Jennings should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.