Air Force Dad Glad Bixby Bombing Suspect In Custody

Many of the Air Force's recruits and their families said they're glad Bixby explosion suspect Benjamin Roden is off the streets.

Air Force veteran and former recruiter Mike Gole said he is angry to hear someone would set off a bomb outside a recruiting center. His son Collin is heading into the Air Force, and Collin's recruiter is based out of the same Bixby office where the pipe bomb was set.

Mike says his son is in and out of this office a lot. Mike is keeping tabs on the story and says he's thankful for the suspect's arrest - and that his son was not around when the bomb went off.

"You start thinking that worst case scenario. He could've been there had the timing been different," said Air Force veteran Mike Gole.

Gole says his son will sign up for the Air Force on Friday.