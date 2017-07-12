Tulsa Police Investigate Reported Date Rape At University Of Tul - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Investigate Reported Date Rape At University Of Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
Sexual Assault Of Student Reported At University Of Tulsa Sexual Assault Of Student Reported At University Of Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A University of Tulsa student was sexually assaulted by a former student late Tuesday night, campus officials say.

Campus security received the report of the assault, and is investigating the case with the Tulsa Police Department, according to a university news release.

6/27/2017: TU Soccer Player Charged With Sexual Assault Of Fellow Student

Tulsa police officials say it was two acquaintances, and it turned into a "date-rape situation."

The assault occurred at the victim's apartment on TU's campus, police said.

The report comes just over two weeks after student editors of the TU Collegian wrote an open letter to the university's president Gerry Clancy requesting better sexual assault education.

In that letter, Editor-in-Chief Kayleigh Thesenvitz and Editor-in-Chief Emeritus Hannah Kloppenburg request that the TU administration "renew its focus on sexual assault education and prevention."

6/30/2017 Related Story: TU Students Call For Better Sex Education In Open Letter To School President

"Just because we haven't been targets yet doesn't mean we couldn't be targeted," Thesenvitz said.

TU student Luis Molina was arrested last October on allegations of breaking into women's dorm rooms and sexually assaulting them.

In June, TU soccer player Lesley Nchanji was arrested on a complaint of raping another athlete on campus.

"Students who experience sexual violence are encouraged to report the incident as soon as possible to appropriate university officials such as Campus Security, Housing or Student Services staff members, a faculty member or Counseling and Psychological Services staff," the news release states.

Information on resources can be found at at utulsa.edu

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tulsa Police Investigate Reported Date Rape At University Of Tulsa

    Tulsa Police Investigate Reported Date Rape At University Of Tulsa

    A University of Tulsa student was sexually assaulted by a former student late Tuesday night.

    More >>

    A University of Tulsa student was sexually assaulted by a former student late Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Tulsa Mayor Wants Quicker Progress On City Street Work

    Tulsa Mayor Wants Quicker Progress On City Street Work

    Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said he wants to get city street work done faster.  He wants to change the way projects get done, and he shared his ideas at Wednesday's City Council meeting. The mayor's plan will impact the time projects will take to finish. Tulsa is the city of the Orange Barrel Alert. Project after project can be seen at intersections across the city and street projects are labeled 'progress as promised.' Now, Bynum said he wants that progress to go a little faster. ...More >>
    Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said he wants to get city street work done faster.  He wants to change the way projects get done, and he shared his ideas at Wednesday's City Council meeting. The mayor's plan will impact the time projects will take to finish. Tulsa is the city of the Orange Barrel Alert. Project after project can be seen at intersections across the city and street projects are labeled 'progress as promised.' Now, Bynum said he wants that progress to go a little faster. ...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.