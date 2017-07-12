Tulsa Police Investigate Reported Date Rape At University Of Tulsa

Sexual Assault Of Student Reported At University Of Tulsa

A University of Tulsa student was sexually assaulted by a former student late Tuesday night, campus officials say.

Campus security received the report of the assault, and is investigating the case with the Tulsa Police Department, according to a university news release.

6/27/2017: TU Soccer Player Charged With Sexual Assault Of Fellow Student

Tulsa police officials say it was two acquaintances, and it turned into a "date-rape situation."

The assault occurred at the victim's apartment on TU's campus, police said.

The report comes just over two weeks after student editors of the TU Collegian wrote an open letter to the university's president Gerry Clancy requesting better sexual assault education.

In that letter, Editor-in-Chief Kayleigh Thesenvitz and Editor-in-Chief Emeritus Hannah Kloppenburg request that the TU administration "renew its focus on sexual assault education and prevention."

6/30/2017 Related Story: TU Students Call For Better Sex Education In Open Letter To School President

"Just because we haven't been targets yet doesn't mean we couldn't be targeted," Thesenvitz said.

TU student Luis Molina was arrested last October on allegations of breaking into women's dorm rooms and sexually assaulting them.

In June, TU soccer player Lesley Nchanji was arrested on a complaint of raping another athlete on campus.

"Students who experience sexual violence are encouraged to report the incident as soon as possible to appropriate university officials such as Campus Security, Housing or Student Services staff members, a faculty member or Counseling and Psychological Services staff," the news release states.

Information on resources can be found at at utulsa.edu