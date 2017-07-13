Another Tulsa I-244 Bridge Rehab Project Set To Begin Monday

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 17th on a $9.4 million project to rehabilitate four bridges over I-244 in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the work will impact traffic on the highway between Harvard and Memorial Drive and on each of the four city street bridges.

ODOT says the four bridges are Harvard, Pittsburg, Yale and Memorial Drive.

It says work will include replacing the bridge decks and making repairs to the bride's substructure.

ODOT says all four bridges were built in 1967 and all are considered structurally deficient.

The department says the overall project is expected to be completed by next summer, weather permitting.

This latest project follows a $7.2-million bridge rehab project underway now on Tulsa's Inner Dispersal Loop in downtown Tulsa.

ODOT says it will post daily traffic advisories on its website on the two projects.