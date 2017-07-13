ME: OSU Student From Bixby Died Of Complications From Thyroid Di - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

ME: OSU Student From Bixby Died Of Complications From Thyroid Disease

Andrew Steadley
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Bixby native and Oklahoma State University student Andrew Steadley died from probable cardiac arrhythmia caused by Hashimoto's Disease, according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.

Andrew Steadley was found dead Friday, January 2, 2017, at his home in Stillwater. Steadley, 22, was an agri-business major and senior at OSU who was active in student government.

1/22/2017 Related Story: OSU Community Pays Tribute To Late Bixby Resident Andrew Steadley

An autopsy report states Steadley suffered from chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, also known as Hashimoto's disease.  According to the Mayo Clinic, Hashimoto's disease is a condition in which your immune system attacks your thyroid gland. 

Heart problems are listed as a possible complication of the disease.

Read more about Hashimoto's Disease

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
