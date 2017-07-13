Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting Ruled Justified By Sequoyah County DA

The Sequoyah County District Attorney decided not to file charges against a deputy and sheriff involved in a fatal shooting.

District Attorney Brian Kuester ruled Sheriff Larry Lane and Chief Deputy Charles House were justified in shooting and killing James Huskey.

The decision came after reviewing the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's report.

On July 5, local law enforcement was told Huskey assaulted someone in Arkansas.

The report says law enforcement was made aware Huskey had made statements with intent to harm himself or others with a firearm.

He was tracked to a McDonald's in Sallisaw where law enforcement confronted him.

Huskey shot at Lane, the report says, and Lane tried to disarm him.

The two tried to disarm Huskey but the report says he continued to resist and demanded officers “just shoot me…you’re gonna have to kill me.”

Lane eventually fired at and hit Huskey. The report says he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lane released a statement saying:

“I’ve been in Law Enforcement for nearly 27 years, I’ve been involved in several very bad and dangerous situations. I’ve been shot at on 3 previous occasions, I’ve been hit by moving vehicles, assaulted with nearly any weapon you can think of, but until July 5th 2017, I have never had to take someone’s life. I know that both Chief Deputy House and I did our job and did it correctly and that we tried our best to physically get the gun away from Mr. Huskey as well as talk him into dropping the gun. I am also 100% positive that on that day, his intent was to shoot Chief Deputy House and me, and I know this not only by his actions but by his own words. I fully realize that Mr. Huskey was suffering from mental issues as well as possibly drug use, from what his family has said. I truly feel for the family’s loss and will continue to keep their family in our thoughts and prayers. This incident has made a huge impact on both me and Chief Deputy House, as well as both of our families, friends and co-workers, the time we have spent away from work was much needed and we both spent the past few days with our families. We are both scheduling sessions with psychological counselors to help us deal with this incident. Deputy House and I greatly appreciate the support, prayers and positive feedback from our community and ask that everyone also keep the family of Mr. Huskey in their thoughts and prayers.”