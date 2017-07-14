Attorney: Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Resigns

Photo of Betty Shelby taken during her trial.

Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby has resigned.

Her attorney says Shelby was tired of being assigned to a tiny cubicle with no windows, doing nothing but pushing paper.

She says Shelby was made to be a beat cop just wants for everyone to be able to heal. She doesn't know what Shelby plans to do next.

A jury acquitted Shelby on May 17 of first-degree manslaughter for shooting Terence Crutcher. Shelby shot and killed Crutcher, 40, near 36th and Lewis on Friday, September 16, 2016.

She went back to work for the Tulsa Police Department soon after her acquittal.

Tulsa Police said the department can't confirm the news yet. "We can't confirm that she has resigned as of right now. She has not notified the Department," said Tulsa Police spokeswoman Officer Jeanne MacKenzie.