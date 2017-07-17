Drivers Should Expect Backups As Bridge Work Begins On Tulsa's I-244

Drivers can expect some major backups at four bridges along I-244 for the next several months.

It's part of a $9.4 million ODOT rehabilitation project.

Construction is underway, crews have the cones up and traffic is getting a little bit slower.

While it's a bit of a head ache right now, some look forward to what this means for the future.

The crumbling and broken pieces of concrete is what you'll find at the bridges along I-244.

"I cringe every time I hit the potholes," said driver Jeff Hardy.

For 50 years drivers have traveled across them.

And the rain, sleet and snow have also played its part in getting them this way.

Hardy said he feels every bump.

"I'm driving in my truck all day every day and even on my side jobs so I'm on the road all the time."

But now is the time for improvement.

ODOT crews have started rehabilitating the bridges at Harvard, Pittsburg, Yale and Memorial.

ODOT considers them structurally deficient.

The overhaul is part of a $9.4 million project slated to be finished by summer 2018.

"For the most part although the roads are pretty bad pretty bumpy so for me I don't complain as much when the construction comes because in the long run, it's going to be better," Hardy said.

To make the repairs, crews will have multiple lanes blocked off while they replace bridge decks, and make substructure repairs.

Traffic will be heavy, so drivers should plan ahead for delays.

The time on the lane closures will be staggered to limit the delay.

Hardy said if it means better bridges, he has no problem waiting.

"Things are going to be slow down and we are going to get to places slower but things are going to be better in the long run," said driver Jeff Hardy.

To get a break down of the lane closure times, click here.