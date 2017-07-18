Deputy Could Face Disciplinary Action In Sapulpa Wreck

Prosecutors said Shawn Freeman picked up female victims as they were walking near 11th and Admiral, sometimes identifying himself as a police officer.More >>
The Cherokee County Department of Human Services building was treated by an exterminator on July 11 after employees saw bed bugs crawling on furniture in the building.More >>
