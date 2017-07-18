Deputy Could Face Disciplinary Action In Sapulpa Wreck

A Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputy will go in front of a review board after Sapulpa Police say he was speeding seconds before a crash.

Sapulpa Police said information from the computer inside Deputy Dustin Duboise’s SUV shows he was going 29 miles per hour over the speed limit.

7/17/2017 Related Story: Tulsa County Deputy Speeding Seconds Before Crash, Sapulpa Police Say

The crash happened on July 12, 2017, on Highway 97, which has a speed limit of 50 miles per hour.

Sapulpa Police said Duboise was going north on the highway when a woman facing west pulled out from Highway 166. They said she went left in front of the deputy and that’s when the crash happened.

The woman went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The review board will decide if Duboise will face any disciplinary action.