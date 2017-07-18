Jenks Community Reeling After Crash Kills Woman, Children - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks Community Reeling After Crash Kills Woman, Children

JENKS, Oklahoma -

Three people - including two children - were killed when the SUV they were riding in crashed Monday afternoon in Purcell. All are from the Jenks area.

Now, News On 6 has learned a third child has been taken off life support.

Erin VanHorn was driving six kids back from Turner Falls when their SUV crashed into the back of a semi truck. VanHorn, 40, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her 10-year-old son Zach and 11-year-old Becks Kitterman died at the scene.

We've learned a fourth person, 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards, had no brain activity after the crash and has been taken off life support. 

7/18/2017 Related Story: Three Tulsa Residents Killed In I-35 Crash Near Purcell

Two other 13-year-old girls are in critical condition, and a 7-year-old girl fortunately had no major injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The families are well-known in the Jenks community, and tributes are being made on social media.

The crash shut down northbound I-35 for nearly three hours. 

Jenks Public Schools issued the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jenks’ parent Erin Van Horn and two Jenks Public Schools’ students. Our most heartfelt condolences are extended to all families affected by this tragic accident, and our thoughts are with those students who are recovering both mentally and physically from their injuries. We wish them all a quick and complete recovery, and we urge everyone to respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time. Because law enforcement officials have not released the names of the students, and out of respect to the families, Jenks Public Schools will not be referencing or discussing the names of those students involved. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation.

