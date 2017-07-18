Local Soccer Clubs Pay Tribute To Jenks Woman, Children Killed I - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Local Soccer Clubs Pay Tribute To Jenks Woman, Children Killed In Crash

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
JENKS, Oklahoma -

Local soccer clubs came together at the All-Star Sports Complex to pay tribute to the Jenks woman and children who died in a car crash Monday.

All Tuesday evening, teammates and other soccer clubs brought in flowers, photos, stopped to pray, cry and hug each other.

Jenks mom Erin Van Horn was driving six kids home from Turner Falls when their SUV crashed into the back of a semi near Purcell.

Van Horn and her ten-year-old son Zach, as well as 11-year-old Beck Kitterman, died at the scene.

Three 13-year-old girls are in critical condition; one seven-year-old girl made it out with no major injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Dozens of soccer families stopped by the All-Star Sports Complex for a group prayer, grieving together as one big family.

Many of the boys grew up playing soccer with or against Zach and Kitterman and they're taking it hard, a lot of tears shed.

News On 6 talked to one of the soccer club coaches who organized this tribute.

"It hit close,” said Tulsa soccer club coach Baba Ugbah. “I have kids. And how many times have we gone traveling for games and you never know what's going to happen, and then, having six or seven kids in the same car and that happens? Nobody dreams about that; it's a nightmare."

Jenks Public Schools is offering grief counseling at the middle school Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

The service is free for anyone who needs it. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
