Three Arrested After Man's Body Found In McCurtain County Well

Two Oklahomans and one Texan have been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a well in southeast Oklahoma on July 13th.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 31-year-old Heather Melancon and 25-year-old Bo Greenwood, both of Idabel, and 42-year-old Marvin Earl Baty of Clarksville, Texas, were arrested on second-degree murder charges in the death of 41-year-old Harold Jones of Broken Bow.

Melancon and Greenwood were arrested Friday and Baty was arrested following a standoff on Tuesday.

Jones' body was found Thursday in a well near Idabel, about 190 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. He and his pickup truck were reported missing July 5 and the truck was found July 8 in Texas.

7/13/2017 Related Story: Body Found In Well May Be Missing Broken Bow Man

The OSBI says it's believed the three killed Jones while stealing his truck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.