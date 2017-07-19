Sapulpa Prepares For Economic Boost As Companies Bring Jobs

Sapulpa city leaders are preparing for a major economic boost.

Several new companies are heading to town, expected to bring thousands of jobs.

7/19/2017 Related Story: Sapulpa Shop Showcases Fascinating Sports, Vinyl Memorabilia

It's a time of transition for Sapulpa. Empty spaces are becoming a thing of the past.

Some locals call The Whimsical Willow Boutique a little jewel right in the middle of town.

"We've had great response," said Jillian Holder, boutique manager.

The boutique has been in Sapulpa for a little over a year, but its newest addition, the salon and spa, hit the scene just four weeks ago.

"Sapulpa has been amazing about supporting their town businesses," Holder said.

It's just one of many businesses booming in the Creek County community.

Sapulpa City Manager Joan Riley says this is just the beginning.

"It is very much a growing, vibrant community that is on the move," Riley said.

In the next two years the city will start a handful of projects, including an animal shelter, phase one of a youth sports complex, a 66 Auto Museum and an old-fashioned ice cream and soda parlor.

"What we are looking for is the small town charm quality of life and a place that you wanna raise your children, a community that you want to live in and you want to be a part of," Riley said.

Mayor Reg Green admits some local businesses have struggled to survive in recent years.

But he says the right leadership is now in place to change that.

"We've got a few businesses that have had problems and maybe they have closed down or business has slowed down, but we are no different than any other community in a downtown area that is older," Green said.

"I think that you will see a town that's had a true facelift, but the people are still gonna be here. This is the most friendly, customer-oriented city that I've ever been a part of," Riley said.