Sapulpa Prepares For Economic Boost As Companies Bring Jobs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Prepares For Economic Boost As Companies Bring Jobs

Posted: Updated:
Sapulpa Prepares For Economic Boost As Companies Bring Jobs Sapulpa Prepares For Economic Boost As Companies Bring Jobs
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Sapulpa city leaders are preparing for a major economic boost.

Several new companies are heading to town, expected to bring thousands of jobs.

7/19/2017 Related Story: Sapulpa Shop Showcases Fascinating Sports, Vinyl Memorabilia

It's a time of transition for Sapulpa. Empty spaces are becoming a thing of the past.

Some locals call The Whimsical Willow Boutique a little jewel right in the middle of town. 

"We've had great response," said Jillian Holder, boutique manager.

The boutique has been in Sapulpa for a little over a year, but its newest addition, the salon and spa, hit the scene just four weeks ago.

"Sapulpa has been amazing about supporting their town businesses," Holder said.

It's just one of many businesses booming in the Creek County community.

Sapulpa City Manager Joan Riley says this is just the beginning.

"It is very much a growing, vibrant community that is on the move," Riley said.

In the next two years the city will start a handful of projects, including an animal shelter, phase one of a youth sports complex, a 66 Auto Museum and an old-fashioned ice cream and soda parlor.

"What we are looking for is the small town charm quality of life and a place that you wanna raise your children, a community that you want to live in and you want to be a part of," Riley said.

Mayor Reg Green admits some local businesses have struggled to survive in recent years.

But he says the right leadership is now in place to change that.

"We've got a few businesses that have had problems and maybe they have closed down or business has slowed down, but we are no different than any other community in a downtown area that is older," Green said.

"I think that you will see a town that's had a true facelift, but the people are still gonna be here. This is the most friendly, customer-oriented city that I've ever been a part of," Riley said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.