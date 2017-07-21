Teenager Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Caney, Kansas Man

A teenager has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 25-year-old Caney, Kansas man.

KGGF Radio in Coffeyville, Kansas reports Stevan Ranes, 17, also of Caney, entered a plea to second-degree murder after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

Ranes was initially charged with first-degree murder in the February 2017 death of Brock Sanders.

2/16/2017 Montgomery County, Kansas Teen Arrested On Murder Complaint

Sanders was reported as missing before police found his remains hidden under a sofa.

Sentencing for Stevan Ranes is set in a Montgomery County court for September 14th, 2017.