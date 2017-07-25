Court Hearing For Tulsa Woman Charged With 3 Counts Of Murder

A 22-year-old Tulsa woman charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to a March 27, 2017 home invasion in Broken Arrow has a court hearing set for Tuesday.

Court records show Elizabeth Rodriguez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says Rodriguez was the getaway driver when three teenagers broke into the home near 91st and Clearview Drive. The homeowner's 23-year-old son shot and killed Maxwell Cook, Jaykob Woodruff and Jacob Redfearn.

Elizabeth Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the three murder counts on April 4th.