Jenks Crash Victims Laid To Rest

Friends and family are saying goodbye to a Jenks mother and her 10-year-old son, who died last week in a car crash. Funeral services for Erin Van Horn and her son Zachary were held Tuesday, July 25 in Edmond.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they died when Erin's SUV slammed into the back of a semi in Purcell.

Lizzie Edwards, 13, and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman were also killed. Their funerals will be Wednesday in Tulsa.

Support continues to pour in for the survivors of the crash and family and friends of those lost. A memorial is set up at All Star Sports Complex at East 61st Street and Highway 169.

Two other children, Izzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn, are hospitalized from their injuries. In a Facebook support page, the Kitterman family shared the following message: