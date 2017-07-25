Midtown Tulsa Burglars Caught On Home Surveillance Video

Homeowners are on the lookout after surveillance video caught two people breaking into a midtown Tulsa home Tuesday afternoon.

Roberta Tyler said her house in the Maple Ridge neighborhood was broken into between 12:43 and 12:53 p.m., according to her post on Nextdoor.

Nextdoor is a website and mobile application for neighbors to communicate.

3/9/2017 Related Story: Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In Attempted Burglary

Still images reportedly taken from her home's security camera show two figures on the property. They both appear to be white men with thin builds, Tyler said.

One of them appeared to have short, balding hair.

The other appeared to be wearing a blue baseball cap, a "redneck bandanna," shorts with a blue pattern, which could have possibly been camouflage, Tyler said.

They both appeared to be wearing white T-shirts.

They were driving a dark blue or black mid-sized older sedan with faded paint spots on the roof and hood, Tyler said.

Tyler reported the incident to police.

Tyler did not specify if any items were successfully stolen.

If you have any information, call police.