Tulsa LGBT Community Supports Trans Service Members

Members of Tulsa's LGBT community were at the Equality Center tonight to support transgender service members.

Supporters say members of the trans community should be allowed to serve equally in the military, just as in those of close allies like Britain, Australia and Israel.

Advocates say how the president addressed the decision was particularly wrong.

"That it was done by tweets was disrespectful and not well thought-out. The stated basis was simply false. So there are multiple levels to the wrongness of what was done today."

Oklahomans for Equality says it will continue to fight for the rights of transgender Oklahomans and Americans.