Victim Keeps DUI Driver From Taking Off, Tulsa Police Say

A victim hit by a DUI driver detained the man who injured him, according to Tulsa Police. Officers arrested Barney David Hall after they said they found him lying on the ground near his vehicle Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of South Gary Place a little before midnight July 27. A man told them he was standing outside his truck on East 16th Street when Hall drove by and hit him.

The man had lacerations to his left knee, an arrest report states.

The victim said Hall tried to leave the scene, "so he stopped him from leaving and an altercation between the two ensued," the arresting officer said.

Police said Hall was lying on his back with his eyes rolled back in his head. At first he did not respond, but he eventually told police he just left the University of Wash where he had three alcoholic beverages, the report states.

Police said he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. There was also a partially empty beer bottle in his car, records show.

Barney David Hall, 63, was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container. His blood alcohol content was .16, police said.