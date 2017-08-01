Wagoner Firefighters On Standby In Case Of 'Hot Spots' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wagoner Firefighters On Standby In Case Of 'Hot Spots'

Posted: Updated:

Wagoner firefighters don't plan to leave downtown for at least two more days, making sure they're on standby if hot spots flare up in the historic buildings that burned Sunday.

As debris continues burning and smoke fills the air, it's quiet on Main Street. 

"Welcome to one of my worst nightmares," said Wagoner Fire Chief Keith Grooms. 

7/30/2017 Related Story: Wagoner Firefighters Battle Fires In Historic Downtown Buildings

Firefighters have used more than a half-a-million gallons of water, and that's causing some problems for some people's water. 

A water sample taken from downtown is perfectly clear.  

The city said it hadn't had any complaints from residents Tuesday, but said because firefighters used so much water, it almost drained the water tower supply.

Grooms explained why some people may have had color in their water after firefighters used about 4,000 gallons per minute to fight the fire. 

"Anytime you draw that much water... if you start moving 4,000 gallons of water through the line, it's gonna pull little particles off the side of the line, and it's gonna stir stuff up in the line. So you get a little dark color water. There's nothing wrong with the water," Grooms said. 

The state fire marshal and ATF agents are digging through debris, which is a job Grooms said could quickly turn dangerous if any walls collapse. 

"They're covering all bases. They're checking everything out," Grooms said. "We never know when one of the walls could fall. And when they fall - they go quick."

From the street, one firefighter is using his drone to keep an eye on any hot spots that might otherwise be missed. 

While it's difficult for everyone to look at the heart of downtown right now, Tim Swenson sees opportunity in what could come next. 

"It could be nice to have like a downtown campus, maybe a community college or something," Swenson said. 

He's one of only a handful of people working on Main Street right now.

Most businesses are closed while investigators work. 

"Everybody seems kind of confused because something bad happened but there's still that hope that we can recover from it," Swenson said. 

Police and firefighters are asking anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. 

Structural engineers were supposed to be in Wagoner Tuesday to inspect the buildings, but that didn't happen. They're expected to stop by sometime later in the week. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.